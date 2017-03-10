October 30, 1942 ~ March 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Robert Lee Stevens, 74 years, who died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at his residence.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed fishing, swinging in his backyard and tending to his yard.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Craig Stevens and his wife Danielle of TX, Shannon Christopher Stevens and his wife Jocelyn of Mire, and Blaine Carroll Stevens and his wife Nancy of Maurice; seven grandchildren, Dana Stevens, Miriah Beard and companion Matt Thibodeaux, Brianna Stevens, Cierra Stevens, Morgan Gallagher and companion Lindzie Knight, Trey Gresham and Laynie Stevens; two great grandchildren, Olivia Thibodeaux and Elias Gallagher; two brothers, Dudley Stevens and his wife Kathy of Abbeville, and Howard Stevens and his wife Linda of Kaplan; and sister Joyce Foreman and her husband Randall of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Granger Stevens; and parents, Robert Stevens and the former Elzedia Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

