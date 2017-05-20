MAURICE – Funeral Services for Robert P. “Bob” Patterson, 57, will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 9:30AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A Native of San Diego, CA and a resident of Maurice, Mr. Patterson died on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his residence. He was employed with Omega Protein for over 10 Years. Mr. Bob was known for his love for being on the water; Fishing; and watching football.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mariela Martinez Patterson of Maurice; his father, Robert S. Patterson of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Patterson and Patricia Ann Myers; and a brother, Denny Blad.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Dias Patterson.

Serving as pallbearers will members of his family and friends.

