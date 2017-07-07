September 11, 1959 - July 4, 2017

Robert Paul Thibodeaux Sr., 57, of Sugar Land, TX passed away on July 4, 2017.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2017 in Sugar Land, TX.

Robert was born in Abbeville, LA on September 11, 1959 to Louis and Wilda Thibodeaux. He had 5 brothers and 2 sisters, also born and raised in Abbeville, LA.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his four children, Robert Thibodeaux Jr., Travis Thibodeaux, Jake Thibodeaux, and Natalie von Wenckstern; 7 grandchildren; mother, Wilda “Ponkie” Thibodeaux, 3 brothers and 1 sister; numerous neices and nephews; and other family and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his father Louis Thibodeaux Sr; brothers Louis Thibodeaux Jr. and Nickolas Thibodeaux; sister Melissa Thibodeaux; and granddaughter Lena Thibodeaux.