February 17, 1959 ~ January 7, 2018

Abbeville — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Robin Gray Dent, 58, who died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Robin is survived by his brothers, David Dent and his wife Charlette, Christopher Dent and Jimmy Jay Dent; sister, Joan Methvin and her husband Ronnie; godmother, Delores Meaux; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dent Jr. and the former Myrtis Ledet; and brother, Sammy Dent.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

