Rocco Joseph Musumeche, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11:00AM in the First Baptist Church of Lafayette, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501 for Rocco J. Musumeche, Jr., 81, who passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at his home in Lafayette. Reverend Steve Horn will conduct the services with Entombment following at Fountain Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Musumeche was born in Abbeville, LA on December 16, 1935 and resided there until he was transferred by his company to Houma. He subsequently worked in Lafayette, LA and Houston, Texas and moved back to Lafayette in 1989 where he joined Ed Richard to form M&R Management Corporation, an engineering and consulting firm.

Mr. Musumeche graduated from Abbeville High School class of 1953; and University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He was a registered Professional Engineer and a Senior Member of Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Mr. Musumeche was a fifty-plus year member of Abbeville Lodge #192 F&AM, on the Board of Directors of Lafayette Petroleum Club and LAGCOE. He was a senior adult department Sunday School Director, a deacon and an adult choir member of First Baptist Church.

He proudly served his country as a United States Marine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rocco J. and Ouida Rageur Musumeche; a sister, Mary Gates, and his beloved wife and best friend of 60 years, Nelwyn McWilliams Musumeche.

Survivors include his son, Rocco III (Laurie) of Livermore, CA; two daughters, Tammy Stanfield (Rick) of Huntsville, Texas and Jacinda Roy (Chad) of New Iberia, LA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jessica Prince (Joshua) of Sachse, TX, Joshua Stanfield of Shelby, N.C., Colin and Cameron Roy of New Iberia and great grandchildren, Jax and Jett Prince of Sachse, Texas. In addition he is survived by three step grandchildren, Roxanne Graham, Sherry McGowan, Kirk McGowan; three step great grandchildren, Cameron and Roman Cirini and Klara McGowan all of Livermore, CA; his sister (Kathleen Elmer) and brother (Roger Musemeche) also survive him.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, September 14, 2017. Visitation will continue on Friday at First Baptist Church of Lafayette from 9:00AM until time of services.

Donations may be made to First Baptist Church Lafayette or to the charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will include his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church, Lafayette.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Musumeche family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.