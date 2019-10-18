Rodney Chauvin “Boo”

June 25, 1951 ~ October 17, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Rodney “Boo” Chauvin, 68, who died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. He will be laid to rest at Baudoin Cemetery with Deacon Joshua LeBlanc officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Raywood Chauvin, Reed Harrington, Kevin Gaspard, James Moreland, Damon Schexnaider, Jacob Perry, and Jeff Harrington, Jr.. Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Gary and Bobby Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Schexnaider Chauvin of Kaplan; his daughter, Phyllis Chauvin and her companion, Charlie Dubois of Abbeville; his two grandchildren, James Phillip Moreland and Evan Louis Gary of Abbeville; his sister, Rebecca Ann LeBlanc of Cow Island; his brother, Raywood Jude Chauvin and his wife, Christine of Abbeville; his nieces, Valerie Duplantis and Abby Trahan; his nephews, Ralph Chauvin III, Joshua LeBlanc, Mark LeBlanc, Reid Harrington, Jacob Perry, Danon Schexnaider, and Brandon Chauvin; his brother-in-law, Patrick Schexnaider of Kaplan; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Trahan of Erath.

He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Chauvin; his daughter, Felicia Chauvin; his parents, Ralph Chauvin, Sr. and the former Delta Landry; one brother, Ralph Chauvin, Jr.; two sisters, Ramona Harrington and Rose Trahan; his nephew, Christopher Chauvin; and his yorkie, Jolie.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM.

