January 2, 1934 ~ August 21, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Rodney Luke Langlinais, 83, who died Monday, August 21, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Randall Moreau officiating the services. Concelebrant for the Mass will be Reverend Louis Richard.

Rodney was a lifelong resident of Abbeville. He graduated from Northwestern Louisiana State College School of Pharmacy. He owned and operated Rodney's Pharmacy and Gifts for over 23 years, and worked for several local pharmacies until his health declined. When he could, Rodney loved to travel, enjoyed entertaining friends, watching football, on TV, and was an avid bridge player.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Pat Langlinais; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Langlinais and the former Therese Landry; and brothers, James J. Langlinais and Robert J. Langlinais.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rodney's name to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret, Abbeville, La 70510, the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana 70501 or a favorite charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.