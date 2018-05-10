October 8, 1948 ~ May 3, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Roger Dale Menard, 69, who died Thursday, May 3, 2018 at his daughter’s residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Patricia Graham Frederick officiating the services.

Roger was born and raised in Abbeville. For the last decade he resided in Kaplan. He was a disabled Vietnam Veteran and a licensed minister.

Roger is survived by his wife of 21 years, Theresa Touchet Menard; two sons, John Menard and his wife Jamie of Kaplan, and Matthew Menard and his girlfriend Kayla of Kaplan; one daughter, Raissa Menard of Kaplan; two sisters, Sherrie Menard (goddaughter) and Kathleen Menard Perry; five brothers, Chris Menard, Kirk Menard, Charles Menard, Peter Menard and Patrick Menard; and grandchildren, Cayden, Londyn, Maleah, Maleik, Treyton, Talan, Josh, Megan and Addison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elie Joseph Menard and the former Jeanne Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.