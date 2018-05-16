A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Roger Paul Dartez, 65, who passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Mr. Roger, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Gabriel Dartez and the former Neddie Broussard. Roger was the owner and operator of Direct Satellite Systems Inc since 1992. As an avid LSU fan, he enjoyed watching football with his family and friends. He also enjoyed horse racing, especially watching the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes. Roger was very outgoing, never met a stranger, and will be missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Deborah "Debbie" Broussard Dartez; siblings, Arlene McDowell and husband Pat, Rachael Trahan and husband Johnny, Fabian Dartez; numerous nieces and nephews; and their four legged companion, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Neddie Dartez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00PM on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Thursday from 8:00AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Duhon, Michael Broussard, Jess Broussard, Kelsi Duhon, Dale Broussard, Wayne Vincent, and Fabian Dartez.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Dartez family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.