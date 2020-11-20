ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Roland Bernard, Jr. will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Arc Of The Covenant Church – 210 South St. Valerie Street with visitation from 10:00 A.M. to time of service which is 12:00 noon.

Roland Bernard, Jr. was the son of Roland Bernard, Sr. and Geraldine B. Bernard. He was born in Abbeville, LA and was a hard-working man. His chosen professions were that of commercial fisherman and oilfield worker. He was a loving son, brother and a very devoted father.

He leaves to cherish his memories his father Roland Bernard, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; his fiancée Chloe M. Darby of Abbeville; four (4) children: Tyrone (Russtina), Teria (Patrick), Roland III (T’Niya) and Jarrion all of Abbeville; one step-daughter Hailey Darby; four (4) brothers: Ronald (Patricia), Tyrone (Jeaneen), Zachary (Trina) all of Abbeville and Albert (Hazel) of Texas; one Godchild De’Ante Bessard; twenty-four (24) grandchildren; and one great-grandchild all of Abbeville, LA as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Roland was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine B. Bernard; wife Earetha B. Bernard and uncles, aunts relatives and friends.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 North St. Valerie Street – is entrusted with funeral arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting its website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.