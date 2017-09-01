May 16, 1941 ~ August 28, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 4, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Roland James Frederick, 76, who died Monday, August 28, 2017 at Vermilion Health Care Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. David Hebert officiating the services.

Roland is survived by his wife, Agnes Meaux Frederick; two sons, Roland Frederick Jr. of Abbeville and Ryan Frederick and his wife, Kim of Lake Jackson, TX; two daughters, Rhonda Holt and her husband, Tim of Lake Jackson, TX and Renee Grannan of Lake Jackson, TX; two brothers, Presley Frederick and Brady Frederick; three sisters, Jane Hebert, Ella Dean Hebert and Joanne Noel; six grandchildren, Dustin Weatherly, Christopher Weatherly, Timothy Holt, Tylor Holt, Beth Frederick and Kenzie Grannan; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Frederick and the former Edmonia Bernard; two brothers, Nolan Frederick and Ronnie Frederick; and sister, Peggy Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, September 3, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, September 4, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

