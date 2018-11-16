January 18, 1945 ~ November 15, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Roland James Marceaux, 73, who died Thursday, November 15, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and four children. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

From his birth to his death, Roland nourished people around him with love, compassion, and a keen sense of humor. For those who knew him, they knew that Roland never met a stranger. Within minutes of meeting someone, he could tell them their entire family tree. Roland lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, getting his morning newspaper at Suire’s Grocery, hitting the road to visit friends, and enjoying cups of coffee during these visits. Roland had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Using his skills as a farmer and a welder, he was often sought after for advice and help troubleshooting any problems. He loved his grandchildren and cherished attending all of their school functions, games, dance recitals, and taking them to local festivals. He relished rooting on his LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints, and attending Friday Night Lights at Kaplan High School, where he was the school mascot.

Roland will be fondly remembered as the Shining Light of the community, the “Mayor” of Liberty Farm, and Beloved Man of the People.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the nurses, physicians, and treatment teams who, cared for him over the last few months. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Randall Faulk, who treated and guided him throughout the multiple cancer diagnoses over the past 12 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cheryl Landry Marceaux; his son, Jamie Marceaux; his three daughters, Crystal and her husband, Javier Baez, Tammi Carter, and Angela Marceaux; seven grandchildren, Dalton, Zachary, Christian, Ally, Ava, Emily and Evan; one great-grandchild, Carson; his sister, Joyce and her husband, Wayne Perrin; his brother, Melvin Marceaux and his wife, Ruth; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eraste Marceaux and the former Lena Rung; his two brothers, Eraste John and Karlan Marceaux; and one infant son, Johnathan Marceaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, November 19, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 12:40 PM, when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Marceaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.