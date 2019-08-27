September 11, 1961 ~ August 26, 2019

A private memorial service will be held at a later date honoring the life of Roland Lee Duplantis, 57, who died Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, Roland was the owner of Video Store Galore and also worked as an oilfield dispatcher.

Roland enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and watching movies. He was an avid Saints and LSU fan.

Roland is survived by his cousins, Vernelle Boullion, Gloria Fay Broussard, Kathy Gisclair, Donna Perry, Freddy Primeaux and Wayne Primeaux; aunt, Joyce D. Primeaux; and former wife, Cindy Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Duplantis; mother, Myrtie Hoffpauir Duplantis; maternal grandparents, Joseph O'Neal and Anna Lee Hoffpauir; and paternal grandparents, Luke and Faye Duplantis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

