November 15, 1962 ~ March 16, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Roland Troy Copell, 55, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018 at Maison du Monde Living Center.

Troy is survived by his brother, Tommy Copell of Henry; two sisters, Barbara Cornelius and husband George of Los Lunas, NM, and Kathy Copell of Abbeville; niece, Shannon Hebert; and great niece, Alyx Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Copell and the former Willie Fern Delino; and brother, Kenneth Copell.

Troy’s family would like to thank those people and organizations that helped with his care in the last few years of his life. These include Maison du Monde Living Center and Hospice of Acadiana.

