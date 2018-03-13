ERATH — Ronald “Duck” Touchet, 65, born in Abbeville on October 28, 1952 and a long time resident of Erath. He passed away on Wednesday March 7, 2018 at his residence in Erath surrounded by his family.

Ronald was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and brother. He loved being outdoors, spending time with his family. He loved to sing and play his guitar, hunt, fish, shoot skeet and relax on the patio. Ronald worked in the oilfield for 47 years, 27 of those for Stone Energy. He provided for his family, worked hard and was well respected by all his coworkers.

Ronald was married to the love of his life Margie Landry Touchet for 45 years. He is also survived by his daughters Cristie Touchet Olsberg and husband Jens, Kimberly Touchet Landry and husband Vance, one son Brennon Touchet, his sister “ his one and only ” Judy Broussard and husband Paul. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Kylie Broussard, Reiss Olsberg, Kaitlyn Luquette, Shelby Landry, Sophia Landry, and CobyJake Landry. His godchildren Sharon LeMaire LeBlanc and Karl Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his father Dalton Touchet and his mother Zoe Simon Touchet.

The family would like to thank the Lourdes staff and Heart of Hospice, with a special thank you to his nurse Lacey Cotter and his aide Angela Levine for all their support through this difficult time.

