Ronald “T- Paul” Duhon

October 18, 1941 ~ December 1, 2018

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Ronald Paul Duhon, 77, died peacefully at his home in Meaux LA on December 1, 2018 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Leroy Community Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Denry Duhon, Danny Duhon, Dallas Duhon, Damien Duhon, Andrew Szaniszlo and Rick Kidder. Honorary pallbearers will be Grayson Duhon, Kolbey Kidder, Lane Duhon, Maverick Kidder and William Best.

Ronald was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many, known to others as T-Paul. Ronald was a simple man, a true cowboy, riding horses, attending trail rides and anything having to do with being outside on the family farm.

He is survived by his three sons, Denry Duhon of Duson LA and his significant other Connie Clark, Danny Duhon of Meaux LA and his significant other Trisha Duhon, and Dallas Duhon of Port St Lucie FL and his life partner Andrew Szaniszlo; three siblings, Herman Duhon of Meaux LA and his wife Lynn Duhon, Felicia Duhon of Lafayette LA and her fiancé Jon Burke, and Charlene Gossen of Lafayette LA and her husband Jeff Gossen.

He had seven grandchildren, that called him “Paw” Damien Duhon, Leah Daniel, Courntey Morales, Lacey Kidder, Ashley Duhon, and Amy Duhon; seven great-grandchildren, that called him “T-Paw” Grayson Duhon, Lane Duhon, Addison Morales, Ella Toups, Kolbey Kidder, Maverick Kidder, and William Best.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Velma Duhon; the love of his life and mother of his children Virley Bodin Duhon; his elder son, Dwayne Paul Duhon; and granddaughter, Alana Duhon.

As he rides off into the sunset, there will be a celebration of life at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 1:30 when the procession will depart for the church.

Special Thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Landry for their dedicated support and caring hand during this difficult time, and also St Joseph Hospice for their professional and caring services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.