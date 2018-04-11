September 26, 1944 ~ April 4, 2018

KAPLAN — Memorial services will be held at Faith Christian Church at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 12, 2018 honoring the life of Ronald D. Richard, 73, who died on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Ronald was a resident at Gueydan Memorial Guest Home.

He is survived by his father, Eddie Richard of Gueydan; three sisters, Judy and her husband, Harold Roussel of Kaplan, Mona and her husband, Lorphea Broussard of Kaplan, and Wanda Luquette of Abbeville and her companion, David Colby of Marathon, FL; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Felecie Richard; his wife, Chyrel Richard; his infant daughter, Denise Richard; one niece, Nichole Roussel Romero; and his brother-in-law, David Luquette.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.