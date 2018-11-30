ABBEVILLE — Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville for Mr. Ronald Lewis Sr., who passed on November 22, 2018.

He leaves to cherish his memories his Sweetheart and Loving Wife of 42 years; Sheila Levine Lewis, three children; two daughters; Rosalyn (Walter) Demouchet, and Kimberly (Jason) Lewis, one son; Ronald (Tabitha) Lewis, Jr., six grandchildren; Isaiah Lewis, Alijah Charles, Jayson Charles, Jakanya Lewis, Ronald Lewis III, and Toshie’ona “Kia”Lewis, three sisters; Betty Thomas, Beulah (Alfred) Batiste, and Dianne Lewis, sister in law; Susie Guidry Lewis, cousin; Alma Green Meaux, his mother in law; Henry Bell “Honey Bee” Levine, brother in laws; Christopher (Alice) Levine, Johnny Levine and Gregory Levine, sister in laws; Cynthia (Russell) Augustine, and Cathy (Jesse) Jackson and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents the former; Lillie Mae Campbell and Junius “Slim” Lewis Sr., one sister; Willie Mae (Bubby) Plowden , one brother; Junius “Muk Biloxi” Lewis Jr. one brother in law; Rapheal Thomas and his father in law Clarence; “Sudda” Levine.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 8:00AM till time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 218 North St. Valarie Abbeville, LA 70510, is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.