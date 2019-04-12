May 18, 1967 ~ April 9, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Ronnie James Trahan, Sr., 51, who passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Denham Springs, LA. Medical Center. Fr. François Sainte-Marie will officiate the service.

Ronnie James Trahan was born on May 18,1967 to Janie Wilson Escort and Orley Joseph Trahan in Houston, Texas. Ronnie and family relocated to Denham Springs in 2014.

Ronnie was a very proud yet humble, and caring man that faced his obstacles in life head on with the strength and courage unknown to most men. He was also a man full of love and faith. Ronnie knew our Lord and Savior personally and is without a doubt in Heaven with him today. Ronnie Trahan (aka “THE ROCK”) was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Ronnie is survived his wife of 14 years, Catherine Trahan; mother, Janie Wilson; six children, Ronnie James Trahan Jr., Kari Dore, Andi Dore, Charity Trahan, Ronisha Dardar, and Sherry Dardar; seven grandchildren, Trey, London, Raymond, Tanarae, Layla, Grant Jr , Ayden; two brothers, Orley Joseph Trahan Jr. of Abbeville, and Danny Ray Trahan (Joanne) of Carencro; five sisters, Karen Stewart-Johnson, Arlene Trahan (Gordon) of Houston, Yvette Baudoin of Abbeville, Leann Dominique (Donovan) of Lake Charles, and Esther Trahan of Abbeville; and four aunts, Willie Ann Lege of Abbeville, LucyAnn Plowden (Uncle Glenn) of Abbeville, Patricia Rudd (Uncle Robert), and Sheila Jules both of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orley Joseph Trahan Sr.; maternal grandparents, Willie Mae and Roy Wilson; paternal grandparents, Loveless and Wilda Trahan; three uncles, David Lege, Larry Jules, and Mercy Gary Jules.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

