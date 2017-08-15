November 1, 1957 ~ August 13, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Ronnie Wayne Lege, 59, who died Sunday, August 13, 2017.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Ardy Abshire, Bryce Gooch, John McBride, Samuel Meaux, Jude Abshire, and Jared Abshire. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Abshire, Derek Meaux, Michael Lancon and Travis LaFleur.

Ronnie is survived by son, Ron Lege; two step-sons, Travis LaFleur and Michael Lancon; mother, Elta Lege; brother, Kenneth “Keno” Lege; sister, Maxine Lege Hanks; and grandchildren, Bailey LaFleur, Gage LaFleur, Gillien Meaux, Renesmee Gray and Caliste Lancon.

He was preceded in death by his father, LB Lege; brother-in-law, Daniel Hanks; and nephew, Kelly Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 17, 2017 from 9:30 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

