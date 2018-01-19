Rose C. Doucette

February 24, 1948 - January 16, 2018

A Funeral Service will be held for Mrs. Rose Carmine Doucette 69, the former Rose C. George at 2:00 P.M. at First Apostolic Church 6017 East Old Spanish Trail-Jeanerette, LA 70544 with Brother Michael Pitre, Sr. officiating.

She will await the resurrection at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, 206 West Church Street, Delcambre, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 8:00 A.M. until 1:15 P.M.

A native of Delcambre, LA and resident of New Iberia, LA, she passed at 5:38 A.M. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Iberia Medical Center.

Rose was an active member of the First Apostolic Church of New Iberia where she proudly and unselfishly devoted her time as a Sunday School Teacher and Teacher’s Assistant.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Calvin Doucette of New Iberia, LA, one son, Randall Paul Doucette of New Iberia, LA; one daughter, Anastasia Doucette of New Iberia, LA; step-daughter, Cherelle Wiltz of St. Martinville, LA; two brothers; Sylvester George of Delcambre, LA and Richard George (Ada) of Coteau, LA; three sisters; Judy Goudeau and Lucille Ford of Houston, TX, and Verna Jones of Delcambre, LA; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild, one great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge George and Helen Reaux George; four brothers; Eldridge George, Jr., Benjamin George, Anthony George, Sr., James Clayton George and Clement George, Sr.

Pallbearers will be friends of the family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.