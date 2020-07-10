Homegoing services will be conducted for Rose Marie Readom on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Light- house for Jesus Ministries, 6526 Chaisson Road, Abbeville, LA. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with visitation being held from 9:00 to time of services. Bishop Donnie Bolden, Jr. will be the officiant.

Rose Readom transitioned on Saturday, June 27, with her family surrounding her. Rose Readom was born to Ethel Wimbly Readom and George Readom on January 2, 1951 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Pleasant Green Baptist Church by the late Dr. I.J. Joiner at an early age. She was reared in Abbeville and was a graduate of James A. Herod High School. After graduating from high school, she joined Job Corps and moved to Dallas, Texas. She later moved back home and stayed until God called her home.

Upon returning to her hometown of Abbeville, she met Pastor Donnie Bolden and Prophetess Annie Bolden and joined in with the ministry of Lighthouse For Jesus. She allowed God to use her and served in many capacities. Since then, she has been a pillar of the church and she served as a Sunday School teacher. At Lighthouse for Jesus , she allowed God to use her and she coordinated the 1st Pas- tor’s Appreciation. She was the church’s van driver, she was an active member of the Praise singers. She was a dependable deliverer of dinners, she was a member of the Daughters of Rahmen. She was one of the first choir directors of the church. She was a fervent prayer warrior and led the prayer in- tercessory group. She was also a teacher at Lighthouse Christian Academy for 18 years. Everyone she met knew that she was a true Woman of God and a soldier in the army of the Lord. She always wore that infectious smile and always showed the love of God to everyone she came in contact with. She would never do anything that would cause anyone to scandalize her name. Her greatest loves were God first, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her Lighthouse for Jesus family. She enjoyed hanging out with her “bestie” and “ride or die” friend, Sis. Trula. She also loved to hang out with her other “bestie” Sis. Rita and she was always seen with her daughter, Renee.

Sister Rose leaves to cherish many memories, one son, Reginald Readom of Dallas, Texas, and five daughters, Pamela R. Campbell of Dallas, Texas, Linda Caffery of Houston, Texas, Renee, Tonia, and Sonia Readom, all of Abbeville, LA.; 23 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Green; and seven brothers, Leon Readon from Maryland, John Readom of Cottonport, LA, James Readom of Germany, Frank Readom of Abbeville, Lloyd Rankin of Maurice, La,, Micheal Stewart of Houma, LA, and Raywood Stewart of Lafayette,La; one aunt, Adell Johnson of Orange, Texas, one uncle, Robert Foster Sr. of Franklin, LA; one great aunt, Anna Brailey Washington of Abbeville, LA, her Lighthouse for Jesus church family, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel W. Readom and George Readom; one son, Marcus Thomas, one grand daughter, Kelen Readom Jolivette; one great grandson, Zack Pillette; one sister, Sally Readom; two brothers, George Readom and Israel Readom; maternal aunts, Merdis Nixon, Leolia Johnson, Beatrice Williams and Edna Mae Brooks; maternal uncles, Eddie Lee, Albert Lee, Willie Lee; paternal aunts, Edna Wilson Harris, Alma Wislson Guidry, Audrey Wilson Robinson, Lucille Wimbly; paternal uncles, Calvin Campbell, Eddie Thomas, Walter Wilson, Whitney Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Jr, Marshall Readom and Willie Readom and two nephews, Aaron Wallace of Abbeville and Michael Stewart Jr. of Houma, LA.