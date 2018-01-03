February 14, 1926 ~ January 2, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 5, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Rosemary Chiasson Dyson, 91, who died Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Rosemary is survived by a brother, Earl J. Chiasson, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; nephew, Wayne Theriot; niece, Phyllis Theriot Broussard; five great nieces and nephews; and five great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilie Guzardo Chiasson and Earl Chiasson, Sr.; sister, Iris Chiasson Theriot; and great niece, Leah Anne Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, January 5, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

