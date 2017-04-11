Rosie May Cormier

Kaplan — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Rosie Mae Cormier, 94, who died Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Gueydan Memorial Guest Home.

She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Rangel, Kameron Rangel, Mike LeBlanc, Mike Hebert, Jeremy Cormier, and Ridge LeBlanc. Honorary pallbearers will be Zach LeBlanc and Bryce Cormier.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Cormier LaFleur and her husband, Pete of Kaplan; one brother, John “R.J.” Benoit and his wife, Gloria of Maurice; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley J. Cormier; one son, Jerry Paul Cormier; one granddaughter, Stephanie Dawn Cormier; her parents, Elix Benoit and the former Ovilia Baudoin; one brother, Dennis Benoit; and two sisters, Jeanne B. Mouton and Leona B. LeBlanc.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their compassion and loving care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, April 10, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.