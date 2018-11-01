May 16, 1929 ~ October 31, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Abbeville United Methodist Church honoring the life of Roy Harold Sorbet, 89, who died Wednesday, October 31, 2018. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee officiating the services.

Roy was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War. He was an advanced math and science teacher, guidance counselor, and was a GED instructor to inmates at the parish jail. He was also a Lay Leader at the Abbeville United Methodist church.

Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Meadows Sorbet; children, Rosanne Barona, Roy Sorbet Jr., Jeanne Pula, Scott Sorbet and Nancy Sorbet; grandchildren, Nina Goodwin, David Barona, Rafael Manzo, Christopher Barona, Nicholas Manzo, Claire Bujol, Christine Pula, Remi Sorbet, Kajsa Sorbet; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Willard Sorbet, Mabel McManus, Beverly Simineaux, Betty King, George Sorbet, Silvia Brown and Shirley Worsham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sorbet; brothers, Reggie A. Sorbet, Charles W. Sorbet and Robert Sorbet Jr.; sisters, Geneva Morgan, Velta Shaukles and Rose Mae Sorbet; and grandson, Micah Ian Sorbet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

