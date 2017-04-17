July 31, 1934 ~ April 16, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Roy Paul Richard, 82, who died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly L. Richard; daughter, Tina R. Carr; grandchildren, Ryan Richard, Torrey Broussard, Pasha Carr, Camie Whitaker, Nerissa Carr, Kristen Bourque, Derik Richard and Nicole Richard; and fifteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Leland P. Richard; parents, Adonis Richard and the former Rosita Frederick; and brothers, L.J. Richard, Joseph Richard and Alton Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.