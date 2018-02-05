ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mr. Rudy Joseph Caillouet, 82, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Francis Cao officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Thibodaux and a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Caillouet died at 6:21PM on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Mr. Rudy retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Transportation as a superintendent after over 40 years of service. He was known for his enjoyment of hunting, gardening, working in his orange orchard, and cooking for friends and family.

He is survived by three sons, Cody Caillouet and his wife Monique of Perry, Will Caillouet and his wife Regina of Erath, and Anthony Theriot and his wife Guadalupe of Abbeville; two daughters, Sherry Suire and her husband Elton of Erath and Vickie Lemaire and her husband Dale of Abbeville; two brothers, Cameron Caillouet of Vacherie and Stephen Caillouet of Chackbay; three sisters, Carolyn Kramer of Chackbay, Cynthia Larousse of Chackbay, and Sandra Folse of Vacherie; seven grandchildren, twenty-one great- grandchildren, and three great- great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Labit Caillouet; his parents, Gilbert Joseph Caillouet and Lillian Landry Caillouet; and two sons, Elias Doucet, Jr. and Francis Theriot.

Serving as pallbearers will be Evan Caillouet, Will Caillouet, Kane Frederick, Kyle Lemaire, Heath Doucet, and Brody Suire.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Cody Caillouet and Patches Suire.

