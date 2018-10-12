August 8, 1967 ~ October 12, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 15, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Russell Philip Bouillion, 51, who died Friday, October 12, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Russell is survived by his father, J.D. Joseph Bouillion; two sisters, Wendy Menard of Kaplan and Jaime Hebert of Youngsville; nephew, Justin Menard; and niece, Rylee Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy St. Marie Bouillion; and sister, Katherine Bouillion.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to owner, Mark Savoie and his amazing staff of StaffNet nurses, Sherrie Jones, Lorraine Romero, Da’Shannon Walker and Samantha Teaser, who gave such amazing care to Russell along with many others over the last 32 years.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, October 15, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.