March 7, 1948 ~ April 15, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Russell Wade Hebert, 69, returned to his heavenly home on April 15, 2017 after a short illness. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

He was born to the late John Renes Hebert and Adlais Vincent Hebert on March 7, 1948 in Abbeville, LA.

Russell was immersed in the Christian Community. He was a devoted employee of Bay City Ford for 40 years.

Russell was blessed with a loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mona Durke Hebert; daughters, Stacie Hebert and Kellie Hebert-Kelly and her husband, Ryan; son, Nicholas Hebert; grandchildren Gavin Hebert, Keaton and Rhett Kelly; brother, Chris R. Hebert with his wife, Loretta and their children.

Russell is preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.