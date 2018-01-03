July 23, 1954 ~ January 1, 2018

Kaplan—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church honoring the life of Ruth Vedalier Schexnaider, 63, who died Monday, January 1, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald J. Schexnaider; two sons, Reginald A. Schexnaider and his wife, Joana of Thibodaux and Michael J. Schexnaider and his wife, Theresa of Sevierville, TN; three grandchildren, Jolie Schexnaider, Rylie Schexnaider, and Kagan Schexnaider; one sister, Kathy Vedalier of Kaplan; three brothers, Rethman Vedalier and his wife, Christine of Kaplan, Newton Vedalier and his wife, Dixie of Lyons Point, and Patrick Vedalier and his wife, Dondie of Lafayette; one nephew, Lucas Vedalier and his wife, Macie; six nieces, Bridget Guidry, Crystal Adam, Amie and her husband, Charles Crawford, Bria Vedalier, Lindsey Vedalier, and Misty Landry; four great nieces, Madison Touchet, Aubree Vedalier, Samya Savoy, and Arayah Savoy; and her most cherished and loved great nephew, Drake Touchet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph “T-Man” Vedalier and the former Hazel Rung; one brother, Lucas Paul Vedalier; and one niece, Jacqueta Istre.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Avenue, on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Schexnaider family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.