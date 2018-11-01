January 9, 1932 ~ October 30, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Ruvian Jules Stoutes, 86, who died Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Stephen Starr officiating the services.

Ruvian is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Chauvin Stoutes; three sons, Gregory Wayne Stoutes and his wife Barbara, Mark Anthony Stoutes and his wife Summer, and Charles Brady Stoutes and his wife Kelly; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Starr and her husband Stephen, and Julie Ann Wolfe and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Jessica Stoutes, Rachel Stoutes, John Talley, Jamie Jude Talley, Geraud Starr, Brian Starr, Katie Mallett, Jake Stoutes, Miranda Stoutes, Rocco Stoutes, Tristan Stoutes, Grace Stoutes, Reece Stoutes, Amber Wolfe, Ryan Wolfe and Alex Leach; great grandchildren, Ali Stoutes, Sara Starr, Gabby Starr, Brooke Starr, Lucien Starr, Ronin Mallett, Scarlett Mallett, Paula Starr, Hunter Bissette and Jackson Stoutes; and two brothers, Roland Stoute and Tyrone Stoutes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Stoutes and the former Destine Landry; grandchildren, Kaylen Roy and Chris Starr; and sisters, Florence Thibodeaux and Della Fagan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.