September 25, 1980 ~ September 18, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Ryan Adam Davidson, 37, who died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Rev. Pres Riley will officiate the service.

Ryan was a free spirit who enjoyed dancing, drag racing, and body building. Above all he was a loving and devoted father, son and friend who will be dearly missed by all.

Ryan is survived by his son, Ryan A. Davidson, Jr. of Hammond; parents, Marilyn and Terry Davidson; one brother, Ross Davidson of Abbeville; and godparents, Jim and Jackie Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Adam and Bernice Davidson; maternal grandparents, James and Jeanny Choate; and godmother, Shannon Redwing.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

