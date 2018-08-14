March 27, 1972 ~ August 11, 2018

ABBEVILLE — On Saturday, August 11, 2018, Ryan Kenneth Rabalais passed away at the age of 46 at the Heart Hospital of Lafayette, surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Leighton Rabalais, Ashton Rabalais, Richard Rabalais, Jim Buchanan, Brett Bourque and Todd Allemand. Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Romero, Gene Guidry and Lyle Winch.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He lived for and protected his family. To those who knew him, he was a hard working, kind, generous and loving person. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed crawfishing with his sons, fishing and duck hunting. He loved drawing and bringing his creations to life. He was a man of many talents. He loved hard and lived hard. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. He fought a good fight but was taken too soon.

Ryan leaves his memory to be cherished by his wife of 21 years, Jill Rabalais of Abbeville; his parents, Mr. Richard Rabalais of Lafayette; mother, Mrs. Sandra Cranche Lopez of Jennings; sons, Leighton and Ashton Rabalais; sister, Mrs. Claire (Brett) Bourque; godmother, Mrs. Paul Cranche, Jr; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Percy and Ophelia Rabalais; maternal grandparents, Marshall and Catherine LeBourgeois Cranche; and godfather, Mr. Ray Cranche, Sr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.

