June 26, 1938 ~ July 14, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Sallie Vincent Simon, 82, who died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Dwayne Simon, Mark Simon, Ryan Simon, Mitchell Simon, Jeff Cart and Chris Ditch. Honorary pallbearer will be Luke Cart.

Sallie was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Sallie enjoyed a 30-year career with the Gulf Coast Bank in Abbeville. Her home was always filled with the sweet aromas of her cooking and baking, and her warm smile and kind heart endeared herself to all who knew her. She will always be remembered as the most loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be missed beyond words could ever say.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeannette S. Henry of Lafayette, and her companion, Chris Ditch; two sons, Dwayne Simon and his wife, Ramona of Abbeville, and Mark A. Simon and his wife, Dianne of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Christy S. Cart, Ryan Simon, Mitchell Simon, Mandy Simon, Michelle S. Baldock, Allie Henry and Jainie Henry; eight great grandchildren; and one sister, Una V. Broussard of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus John Simon; parents, Alfred Vincent and the former Neuvee Duhon; and one brother, Kenneth Vincent.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.