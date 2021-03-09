December 22, 1968 ~ March 7, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Abbeville United Methodist Church honoring the life of Samantha Ramke Sonnier, 52, who died Sunday, March 7, 2021. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Tracy MacKenzie officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Coby Sonnier, Cody Tournear, Brock Sonnier, Steve Ramke Jr., Kyle Ramke and Collin Ramke.

She was a devoted wife, mother, step-mother and Nanna. She enjoyed trips to the casino, family vacations, going to church and eating out with family.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ben Sonnier; daughter, Chelsey Tournear and her husband, Cody; son, Brock Sonnier; step-son, Coby Sonnier; step-daughter, Kimberly Hardy and her husband, Chris; granddaughters, Cadie Chisolm, Jyi Sonnier, Emily Leblanc and Karlie Sonnier; great grandchildren, Jaida Wilson, Elli, Julio and Bella Saldierna, and Daisy Lemaire; mother, Gloria Ramke; brothers, Steve Ramke, Sr. and his wife, Debra, Scott Ramke and his wife, Diana, and Sean Ramke and his wife, Dona; godfather, Terry Ramke; aunts, Beverly Ramke Branam and husband Jerry, Linda Ramke Stepp and her husband, Mark, and Vickie Thompson; uncle, Maurice Ramke and his wife, Sue; sister-in-law, Gloria Sonnier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Charles Ramke; paternal grandparents, Charles and Alzia Ramke; maternal grandparents, Oreste and Mary Alice Pelletier; parents-in-law, Romelus and Rita Sonnier; aunt, Catherine Ramke Veillon; uncle, Elton Pelletier; godmother, Dora Ramke Abshire; cousins, Karla Thompson Clothier, Eric Abshire and Jason Stepp; brothers-in-law, Albert Sonnier and John Connley Sonnier and his wife, Betty; and sister-in-law, Juanita Babineaux and her husband, Dallas “Bob”.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM by Mrs. Gloria Sonnier and Mrs. Laura Lee Domingue; Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

