January 21, 1938 – February 27, 2018

Samuel Greene Broussard, 80, died on February 27, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation and Services will be held on Friday March 09, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. with visitation.

A Rosary will be said at 9:45 a.m. and a memorial service at 10 a.m. Mr. Broussard has donated his body to the State Anatomical Services and graveside services at St. Paul Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Mr. Broussard is survived by his wife Dorothy R. Broussard of Abbeville, step-children Mark Borel of Abbeville and Chad Borel and wife Crystal of Erath, step- grandchildren Olivia, Christopher, Cade and Cole Borel, a sister Mrs. Virginia (Koddy) Young as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Beverly T. Broussard, his parents, Andrew and Ruth Broussard, brothers Donald Broussard and Rene S. Broussard Sr., nephews Rene S. Broussard, Jr. and Corey R. Melebeck.

Some of Mr. Broussard’s greatest joys included spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, working in his shop and enjoying life to its fullest.

The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude and appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana especially Ms. Robin and Ms. Louise for their care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Mount Carmel Elementary or Vermilion Catholic High School.