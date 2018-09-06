September 29, 1959 ~ September 5, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Sandra Louise McCammant, 58, who died Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Michael Broussard officiating the services.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, Adam Woodson and Damian Touchet; one daughter, April Hannah; two brothers, Michael McCammant and his wife Sherie, and Randy McCammant; and four grandchildren, Damian Touchet, Jr., Dylan Pressley, Allie Touchet and Jonathan Woodson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin McCammant and the former Marjorie Hebert; and one son, Jonathan Theriot.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 1:30 PM.

