May 26, 1946 ~ June 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Sandra Sue Savoy, 74, who died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Cupp officiating the services. Pallbearers will be, Elliot Broussard, Jason Moreaux, Spencer Linden, James Harrell, Keith Meaux, and Destin Savoy. Honorary pallbearers will be Danavon Gary, Lane Moreaux, Greyson Linden, and Andrew Broussard.

Sandra will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Not only was she beautiful in the flesh she was beautiful in spirit.

She is survived by four daughters, Paula Gary and her husband Robert of Erath, Kathy Vienne and her husband Dean of Scott, Sharlet Dugas of New Iberia, and Dana Broussard of Abbeville; one son, Randall Savoy of Erath; thirteen grandchildren, Ty Griffin, Kirsten Hebert, Ashley Cressionie, Brynne Vienne, Tabitha Hutslar, Danavon Gary, Savannah Harrell, January Moreaux, Journey Linden, Elliot Broussard, Jacie Savoy, Destin Savoy, and Raquel Savoy; twelve great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ardoin, Lane Moreaux, Grayson Linden, Elizabeth Vienne, MacKenzy Vienne, Hunter Hebert, Stormy Hebert, Alaina Cressionie, Cade Cressionie, Andrew Broussard, Charlie Broussard, and Benjamin Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Savoy; her parents, Diaz Savoie and the former Lula Mae Lanclos; grandson, Jabian Broussard; and three sisters, Ursula Comeaux, Leatrice Meaux, and Merella Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

