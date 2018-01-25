December 30, 2007 ~ January 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 26, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Sawyer James Allums, 10, who died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Women's and Children's Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Sawyer was a 4th grade student at Mt. Carmel Elementary School. He loved attending school and his grades reflected his enthusiasm. He played several sports including baseball, basketball and tumbling. He had a very close bond with his cousins, and an infectious joy of life welcoming friends. More importantly, he brought incredible love and happiness into the lives of those who knew him. Sawyer will always be remembered for his enthusiastic smile, charm and personality.

Sawyer is survived by his parents, John “Rob” Allums, III and Brandie Benoit Allums; brother, John Robert Allums, IV; maternal grandparents, James “Popousse” and Dolores Benoit of Rayne; paternal grandparents, John “Hub” Allums, Jr. and Ann Landry Allums of New Iberia; maternal uncle, Brady Benoit and his wife Alyce and their two children, Hudson and Bella; paternal uncle, Ben Allums; and paternal aunt, Amy Allums Lee and her husband Chris and their two children, Christopher and Thomas.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.