Scott J. Detraz Jr. was born to Dana Young and Scott Detraz Sr. on August 23, 1988 in Abbeville, La.

He passed on January 25, 2020 at his home in Abbeville, peacefully in his sleep. He helped others throughout his life and in death he will continue to help others by donating his body to science.

Memorial balloon release and candle vigil will be on February 9th at 4 p.m. For more information about the memorial please contact Mary at bayoubeauty8691@gmail.com.