June 29, 1972 ~ December 6, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Scotty James Vincent, 46, who died Thursday, December 6, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at LeMaire Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Hannah Gaspard Vincent; his two sons, Jonathan James Vincent and Patrick Anthony Vincent; his parents, Robert Vincent and Mary Vincent of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Lynn Vincent; his beloved cousin, Sandy Guidry; his maternal grandparents, Wilson Marceaux and the former Unita LaPoint; his paternal grandparents, Emery "Nego" Vincent and the former Adella Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, December 10, 2018 from 8:00 AM until .

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.