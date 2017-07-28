Services set for DL Menard

Doris “DL”

Funeral Services for Doris “DL” Leon Menard will begin on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive Lafayette, LA at 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation will resume on

Monday, July 31, 2017 at Family Life Church at 8 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3 p.m. The honor of officiating the Funeral Service has been bestowed upon Mr. Menard’s son, Todd Menard, Pastor of Family Life Church. Mr. Menard will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath, LA.

“DL” Menard was born Doris Leon Menard on April 14, 1932 to the late Ophie and Helena Primeaux Menard in Erath, LA. Until his passing on the morning of Thursday, July 27, 2017, he always considered Erath home. In 1951, DL married the late Lou Ella Menard and to that union was born seven children. Though he married young, his love and devotion to Lou Ella would last 49 wonderful years.

DL was a legend to many, but we knew him first as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was everything to him and gave him the drive to always strive for better. Having lived through the Great Depression, he wanted to be sure that his family was well provided for. As a young man, DL worked at a gas station in his hometown of Erath.

This is where he wrote his renowned hit, “La Porte d’en Arriere” (The Back Door). Later on, as the owner of DL Menard’s Chair factory, he proudly crafted rocking chairs, furniture and many artistic wood workings. His passion for music, which began at the age of 16 when he first picked up a guitar, never left. He continued to play music on weekends, which propelled DL down a path with endless opportunities, rewards and blessings. This eventually led to a fanbase of millions of people all over the world.

In 1994, DL Menard received the “National Endowment for the Arts Heritage” award and in 2009, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. His music would have him travel to 38 countries, 42 States and lead him to be nominated for two Grammy Awards. What many would consider DL’s most well-known hit, “The Back Door”, has sold over 1 million copies. This song is still enjoyed and played by so many to this day, and is often referred to as the “Cajun National Anthem”. His music had great influence, not only with many young developing musicians but well-established musicians as well.

DL was a humble man, and if you knew him, you’d realize how much he believed in giving back to those that supported his music career. Often times, he would play for benefits to help those impacted by disasters or medical issues. He would also lend his talent to promote the French Immersion programs in the public schools in Acadiana. His favorite was Cajun Day at the local schools. He had so much to offer others and never missed an opportunity to help his fellow man.

DL will be remembered not only for his music, but also for his “one liners”. His sense of humor was definitely a crowd pleaser and anyone who knows DL, knows he didn’t mind the attention.

He leaves our world a better place not only for the gifts he gave us through his music, but also for the love he gave his family and his fans. We thank him for sharing his life with us in so many ways.

Doris “DL” Leon Menard leaves a lasting legacy with his seven children Larry ( Lenora) Menard, Rebecca (David) Moreland, Doris “Boze” Menard, Curt ( Arlene) Menard, Dick ( Carla) Menard, Todd ( Tonya) Menard and Darrel Menard; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren

Serving in the honor as pallbearers are grandsons Jeremy Menard, Josiah Menard, Joshua Menard, Trey Menard, Brandon Menard and Nathan Menard. Honorary pallbearers will be Dillion Menard and Gavin Menard.

The family of D.L. Menard would like to say a special thank you to those who have extended prayer and support throughout this time. No matter how small the act of kindness, it is greatly appreciated.

