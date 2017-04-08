YOUNGSVILLE — Funeral services will be held Monday, April 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church for SFC Lloyd J. Duhon, 76, who left this side of eternity on April 3, 2017 at Carpenter House.

Entombment will be in St. Anne Mausoleum.

Lloyd Joseph Duhon was born June 17, 1940 to Olivia Guidry Duhon and Davis Duhon. He was a graduate of James Herod High School in Abbeville, LA, then received his Bachelor’s Degree at Southern University of Baton Rouge, LA. Lloyd served in both the U.S. Air Force and U. S. Army. He retired as Sergeant First Class.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Alexis Kelly; three sons, Lloyd (Angela) of Lafayette, LA, Lyle (Michelle) of Coatsville, PA and Lional of Midland, TX; one sister, Eva Lee (Pernell) of Abbeville, LA; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one aunt, Eunice Delmore (Mathew) of Port Arthur, TX and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olivia and Davis Duhon; two sisters, Shirley Duhon Smith and Susie Dural Mayfield and one brother, Larry Duhon.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2017 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.