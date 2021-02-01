ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life Gathering for Sharlene Michaud, 57, will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sharlene passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 in her residence. Sharlene was born in Abbeville and a resident of Duson, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She will always be remembered for her love of family and willingness to help others.

She is survived by her wife, Sandra Bourque (Sandy) of Duson, her children, Brandie L. Connelly and husband Pat of Abbeville, Tara L. Shake and husband Timothy of Abbeville, grandchildren, Jada, Mya, Destin, Nollie, Shawnita, Constance, Hazelynn, great-grandchildren, Zaidyn, Mazelynn, a sister, Sonia Michaud of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Judith P. Michaud, and grandchild, Timara.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be deposited at this account #15615242094 with Chime Bank Online to help defray funeral expenses.

