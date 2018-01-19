ERATH — A funeral service will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath at 2:00PM on Monday, January 22, 2018 for Sharon Marie Menard, 65, with Pastor Todd Menard officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath from 10:00AM until the time of services.

A native of Erath, residing in Lafayette for 30 years, returning to Erath for her most recent 30 years, Sharon finally moved to Maison de Lafayette for the last nine months of her life, enduring a three year fight with breast cancer. She loved visiting and making friends everywhere she went. She never missed an opportunity to speak Cajun French if she knew anyone could converse, and absolutely loved her hometown of Erath. She had a great big heart, loved spending time with her family, a great sense of humor, and was also known to be a feisty little lady. She enjoyed helping others in need, helping out when others were sick and those with special needs.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Brasseaux Overstreet of Abbeville, a daughter, Tammy Molbert Hyde and her husband, Steven of Lafayette; two sons, Clint Menard of Erath and Shawn Allen and his wife Jessie of Lafayette; two brothers, Davis Menard and his wife Pam of Lafayette and Michael Domingue and his wife Tessy of Lafayette; a sister, Charlene Domingue of Abbeville; eleven grandchildren, Brady and Ashley Hyde, Madison and Gabriel Menard, Kierra, Rebecca, Alexander, Lilly, Luke, Levi, and Lorelai Allen; and many nieces and nephews, including her godchild, Nicole Menard.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rellie Joseph Menard, step-father, Robley J. Domingue, and step-father, Charles L. Overstreet; and her twin sister, Cheryl Marie Menard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brady Hyde, Gabriel Menard, Christopher Menard, Aaron Domingue, Donald Foucheaux, and Jody Arceneaux. Honorary pallbearers are Robley Domingue and Kirby Trahan.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maison de Lafayette, Lourdes Oncology, and Heart of Hospice for their love and care.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam Street (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.