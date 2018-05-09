ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Sheldon Jude Barras will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 3:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

Sheldon Jude Barras, age 79, of Erath, passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:10PM, after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. He was the son of Harry and Lorena (Bee) Barras and was born on May 27, 1938 in Bayou Tigre. He grew up in Bayou Tigre and Delcambre and was proud of his Cajun heritage.

Then on the Feast of St. Agnes, January 21, 1961, he was united in the Sacrament of Matrimony to Frances Nora Dronet at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Erath.They remained faithfully married for over 57 years. After his military service, he worked off-shore on shrimp boats and crew boats. He was very thankful to everyone who helped him through all these years earning a living. He often worked 3 jobs to support his family, working extra shifts at the Jefferson Island Salt Mine and lifting and moving houses with his father-in-law, Daley(Fiya) Dronet on his days off.

In 1973, Sheldon began working for Otis Engineering, which later became Halliburton as captain of a jack-up barge out of the Port of New Iberia. He continued working off-shore for Otis for 21 years till he suffered a major hypertensive stroke while working off-shore on March 23, 1994. Despite the stroke causing a severe brain hemorrhage in areas which should have adversely affected his ability to see, speak, and hear, Sheldon never lost the use of his 5 senses, perplexing his physicians. He attributed this miraculous fact to Jesus protecting his 5 senses as He has promised to all those who faithfully pray the St. Bridget Pieta Prayers for an entire year meditating on His passion. Sheldon had prayed the St. Bridget Prayers a few years before his stroke and encouraged family members and friends to do the same.

Sheldon was a devout Catholic who was awarded Knight of the Year in 1997 by the Knights of Columbus. As he grew older, he began to draw and sketch pictures again. He completed portraits of family members and sketchings of Jesus and Our Lady.

As his battle with Congestive Heart Failure raged on, he received the sacraments and was anointed numerous times. He was so thankful to all the priests who came to his aid, as well as all the nursing staff at Eastridge Nursing Center and Compassus Hospice and Pallative Care.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lorena Marie (Broussard) Barras; his brother, Nelson Barras, his grandson, Benjamin James Hegland, and his father-in-law, Daley Dronet. He is survived by his wife, Frances Dronet Barras and his mother-in-law, Lilly Dronet; as well as his children: Tanja Barras Heglandand husband Jim Hegland, Kenzel Barras and wife Phoebe Gondron Barras; and his grandchildren: Anna Hegland Maxon and husband Colin Maxon, Peter Hegland, Laura Hegland Heier and husband Diego Heier, Sarah Hegland, Andrew Hegland, Joseph Hegland, Brennan Barras, Tori Barras, Devin Barras, and Connor Gondron; and his great-grandchildren: Leo Maxon, Kara Maxon, and Logan Heier.

