ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Sherwin James Fruge is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Faith Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Pleasant Green Cemetery on Green St. in Abbeville, LA.

“The Lord is my Shepard, I shall not want, He maketh me to lie in green pastures, He leadeth me beside still waters.” ~ Psalm 23: 1-2

Sherwin James Fruge was born in Lafayette, LA on October 16, 1957 to Ethel Harris & Eddie Fruge, as well as his Stepfather Roy Jay Harris. Sherwin was a native of Abbeville, LA.

Sherwin leaves to cherish his memories, his mother and stepfather, Ethel and Roy Jay Harris; his two sisters, Dyna Cole and Stephanie Roberts; one brother, Cecil Fruge; one uncle, Herman Rankin of Gulf Port Miss.; four nephews, Trent Guidry, Christopher Cole, Tracy Harris Jr., and Brent Fruge; four nieces, Trisca Decuir, Devin Stewart, Rashanda Baudoin, and Latoya Baudoin,; his favorite cousins, Janet Plowden and Wille Jones Jr.; a really special best friend, Aurris Wiltz; and a host of relatives and friends and all of Abbeville, LA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Fruge; his sisters, Elaine Turner, Vera Stewart, and Sherlyn Fruge; one brother, Tracy Roy Harris Sr.; one nephew Lashawn Fruge; four aunts, Gracie Lessin, Willie Mae Sinegal, Lorraine Dyson, and Ella Mae Lee; two uncles, Leroy B. Rankins and Elton E. Rankin; and maternal grandparents Jenkin and Annie Mae Rankin.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Faith Hope Baptist Church from 8:30 A.M. until the time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.