February 12, 1946 ~ October 27, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Sheryl Latiolais Myers, 71, who died Friday, October 27, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Trent Hampton Myers of Kaplan; three daughters, Julee Rose Myers of Kaplan, Jeanise Trahan Meyers and her husband, Troy of Yukon, OK; and Jolene Trahan Harson and her husband, Mark of Lafayette; mother, Wanda Latiolais of Kaplan; significant other, Doyle Cook of Kaplan; four grandchildren, Kristi Lane Harson of Lafayette, Bailey Rene Harson Of Lafayette, Tyler Joseph Meyers of Yukon, OK, and Tyson Lee Meyers of Yukon, OK; one sister, Jan Latiolais Hargrave and her husband, Cecil Currie of Houston, TX; one brother, Glenn Earl Latiolais and his wife, Jessica of Meaux; and two godchildren, Jason Latiolais of Abbeville and Neil Meaux of Meaux.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Joseph Latiolais.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, October 30, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Myers family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.