Shirley Ann Labit

ABBEVILLE — Services will be held for Shirley Courvelle Labit, 79, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM in David Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Francis Kao officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00AM until the time of service, with the recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville, 2600 Charity Street, (337) 893-3777 are in charge of the arrangements.

Ms. Labit (“mom”) was a beautiful woman with a strong heart. Our mother was the most selfless person I’ve ever known. Mom didn’t plan her girls’ trip, or a night out alone, or a spa treatment, her first official pedicure was at 76 when I had to beg her to have it done (and she instantly LOVED IT), you see our mother would have never splurged on herself for such a thing. However, she made sure her children had everything she could, we had very little, but we always had what we needed, we were not rich by money but she had a way of making us feel we had it all! You never left her house without saying I love you and hearing I love you, and you surely NEVER went to bed without those words either. She valued her family like a Queen would value gold! Our father worked away for many months at a time leaving mom to care for their children alone, basically as a single mother, and she was a force to be dealt with. Mom was less than 5ft tall, I can’t list her true height because she may haunt me for years to come, but let me tell you if you did well she praised you, she made you feel very special in so many ways. If you messed up and didn’t follow rules, you could have sworn she was 7ft tall, because she let you know exactly how she felt about it, and what you would do to make it right. Our mother was the type of woman who would love you with all her might, and if she knew you committed a crime (especially one that hurt others) she would be the first to turn you in yet visit you in detention every Sunday with love. She taught us right from wrong, she gave us amazing advice, whether it was hard advice to hear or not.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and so much more to so many of us. She was a stay at home mom of 8 children which was a huge task in itself; she later assisted in caring for most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. NO ONE could comfort a new born baby as mom could; she had such a touch that could comfort any baby. When her 8 children were young, you could find mom cooking a home cooked meal every day. She later taught most of her daughters and granddaughters how to cook her favorite Cajun meals, pies, cakes etc. But please never say your dish was better than hers, which never went over well in “Shirley’s Kitchen”. Mom made so many traditions with our family, every Sunday we could smell the meat browning as she prepared one of her amazing rice and gravy meals with all of our favorite sides for our Sunday meals. Our mother had an ART of making a little go very far between 8 children, and everyone else was always welcomed. We often joked she had earned her path to Heaven by raising 8 children, YES SHE HAS, nonetheless when you think you can’t possibly have enough love to go around between so many, our mother could prove you wrong and still have some love left over for the child that may have needed extra or for a neighbor or stranger that needed her. Mom’s door was never closed; if you needed she was there to help you. We often joke that once you marry or become a significant other in our family, you’re stuck in the family for life! Before mom passed away, she could see a former spouse or friend from many years ago, and she was able to give that person a hug, smile and love that made them feel as they had never left our family.

Our mother taught us to love, nurture, be kind, help others in need and to always under any condition respect others. Mom taught her children to be partners and parents to their families. She taught us to love ourselves and always give selflessly without expecting any return.

She is survived by her 7 of her children, Cindy D. Labit of Abbeville, Lisa L. Broussard of Henry, Patty Labit of Abbeville, Gerald J. Labit of Alexandria, Tammie L. Duke of Abbeville, Kelly Labit of Abbeville, and Shannon L. Motty of Abbeville. Grandchildren: Justin Delcambre, Rhani Ganze, Andrea Toups, Theo Labit, Skyla L. Matthew, Louis Hebert, Codi Bessard, Payton Durke, Brianie Durke, Joshua Labit, Brittani Duhon, Drake Duhon, Slayte Nugier, Nicholaus Nugier and Marie-Claude Motty, and many great-grandchildren.

She was also survived by her sisters Claudille Sandifer and Bonnie Blanchard and her brothers, Bobby Courvelle and Lonnie.

She was preceded in death by our father, Theo Gerald Labit, father, her son Gregory M. Labit, her grandsons, Jeremiah J. Broussard and Clay Allen Durke, her father, Leman Courvelle and her mother Paulette Benoit Courvelle and several siblings.

Pallbearers are: Gerald Labit, son and grandsons Joshua Labit, Slayte Nugier Drake Duhon, Nicholaus Nugier and Payton Durke and great-grandson Dayten Matthew. Honorary Pallbearers are: Gregory Labit Son, and grandsons Justin Delcambre, Louis Hebert, Theo Labit, the Late Jeremiah Broussard and the Late Clay Durke.

