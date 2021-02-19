September 4, 1954 ~ February 16, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Faith Hope Baptist Church Abbeville, 407 Duroq St., Abbeville honoring the life of Shirley Brannon Landry, 66, who died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Wilma J. Landry, Sr.; son, Wilfred Chargois (Valerie); daughters, Gertrude Chargois and Shanna B. Labry (Jared); step-son, Wilma Landry, Jr.; step-daughter, Tajah Landry; sixteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four brothers, Charles Brannon, Alfred Brannon, Jr., Daryl Brannon and Lawrence Brannon; sisters-in-law, Linda Brannon, Stephanie Brannon and Tammy Brannon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Brannon and the former Nolia Williams; children, Paul Chargois and Deidre Brannon; sister, Alice B. Huntsberry and Carolyn B. Guidry; brother, Francis Brannon; grandchildren, Amari Chargois and Janias Berrow; and great grandchild, Sekai Stephen Truitt.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville, 407 Duroq St., Abbeville on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to thank everyone who offered their prayers, love, and support at their time of need.

